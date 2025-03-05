Lugoloobi defends use of Karamoja iron sheets for community projects

Speaking in Luganda, Lugoloobi told the court, “Akatali akabbe amagumba osula mu mulyango,” meaning if you eat meat that you haven’t stolen, you can throw the bones at the doorstep, suggesting that he had nothing to hide.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Amos Lugoloobi continued his defense in the Anti-Corruption Court today, where he is facing charges of dealing with suspect property, specifically iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja.

Appearing before Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, Lugoloobi defended his use of the iron sheets, saying they were intended for community projects in Kayunga District, including the Goat Breeding and Multiplication Center, New Hope Primary School in Busolo, and a church project in Busaana Town Council.

During his testimony, Lugoloobi outlined his economic transformation efforts in Ntenjeru North Constituency since being elected as MP in 2011. He spoke in court from 9:00am, narrating the challenges his constituency faced, including poor education infrastructure, with distant secondary schools like Namagabi SS and Busana SS, leading to high dropout rates.

He said poverty and crop diseases had affected agriculture, with Kayunga losing its status as a major food supplier for Kampala. He also highlighted jigger infestations among residents due to worsening living conditions. To address these issues, Lugoloobi said he initiated several economic projects, including coffee farming with support from the Uganda Coffee Development Authority.

He set up a nursery, supplied seedlings for free, and received recognition from the Kabaka of Buganda. He also started a 300-acre eucalyptus project for climate change mitigation, offering free seedlings to residents, and established a community irrigation scheme in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment, using his land in Namulanda as a viable water source. Regarding the iron sheets, Lugoloobi explained that they were meant for constructing goat sheds as part of a State House Poverty Alleviation Program.

Under this initiative, 80 households in Kayunga received three goats per home, goat shelters, and extension services. Lugoloobi stated that he lobbied for the iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister to build shelters for the goats, ensuring they were protected from rain. He emphasized that the land was privately owned, but the projects were for public benefit. He added that the community helped in construction, showing that it was not a personal enterprise.

He said he was willing to provide land for public projects like hospitals and schools in the future. He denied knowledge that the iron sheets were specifically meant for Karamoja, arguing that no one at the OPM questioned their use when he collected them.

Speaking in Luganda, Lugoloobi told the court, “Akatali akabbe amagumba osula mu mulyango,” meaning if you eat meat that you haven’t stolen, you can throw the bones at the doorstep, suggesting that he had nothing to hide.

He also said that 300 iron sheets he had set aside for a church roofing project were later returned to the OPM stores in Namanve. However, he assured the church that he would find alternative roofing materials for them. The prosecution alleges that Lugoloobi obtained 700 pre-painted iron sheets labeled “Office of the Prime Minister” in two phases: 400 sheets between July 2022 and February 2023, and 300 sheets between February and March 2023.

Evidence from 11 prosecution witnesses suggests that Lugoloobi used the sheets to roof an animal shed but later removed them when investigations began. The Karamoja iron sheets scandal has implicated several top government officials, including Agnes Nandutu, former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, who has also been ordered to defend herself in court.

Former Cabinet Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu is accused of misappropriating UGX 1.5 billion meant for peace-building activities in Karamoja. Vice President Jessica Alupo and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, among others, were also linked to the scandal but were not charged.

According to DPP Jane Frances Abodo, 40 case files were submitted by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, but only three ministers were formally charged, while 17 cases were dropped due to insufficient evidence. Due to his health concerns, Lugoloobi requested an adjournment, citing lung problems since contracting COVID-19.

The court granted his request, extending his bail until March 13, 2025, when the case will resume. His legal team is led by John Isabirye and Tony Tumukunde, while the prosecution is represented by Assistant DPP Josephine Namatovu. Justice Kajuga reminded Lugoloobi’s lawyers to focus on the charges rather than irrelevant background details. However, Lugoloobi insisted that his defense was aimed at demonstrating a pattern of economic development, not just a single project.

