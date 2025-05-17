Lt Gen Muhanga To UPDF in South Sudan: Be ready for combat

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commander of the UPDF Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, has called on Ugandan troops deployed in South Sudan to maintain peak combat readiness and uphold strict discipline at all times. “As forces on mission, you must uphold unwavering discipline and maintain peak combat readiness through ongoing training,” Lt Gen Muhanga said during an operational familiarization tour of Ugandan forces serving under Operation Mulinzi wa Kimya.

Uganda deployed troops to South Sudan two months ago in response to intelligence reports that forces loyal to Vice President Riek Machar were planning to overthrow President Salva Kiir. Lt Gen Muhanga’s visit comes amid recent social media speculation falsely claiming that President Kiir had died. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan swiftly dispelled the rumors.

“The Ministry categorically and strongly denies the false and malicious reports circulating on social media claiming that His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit has passed away. The President is alive, well, and fully engaged in the service of the nation,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiir “continues to carry out his presidential duties with vigor, commitment, sound health, and complete fitness.”

During his visit, Lt Gen Muhanga reiterated the importance of discipline, vigilance, and continuous training, describing them as foundational to the UPDF’s operational ethos and core values. Uganda’s military operations in South Sudan are currently under the command of Brig. Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi. Lt Gen Muhanga delivered a message from the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who commended the troops for their contribution to regional peace and stability.

“Your efforts in maintaining security in South Sudan are commendable and reflect the UPDF’s dedication to peacekeeping in the region,” Gen Muhoozi said. Lt Gen Muhanga also held a high-level meeting with Gen Paul Nang Majok, Chief of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), to reaffirm the strong defence cooperation between Uganda and South Sudan.

Both generals reiterated their countries’ shared commitment to peace and stability in the region. The meeting was attended by Brig Gen Mbuusi; Col Benard Kashemeza, UPDF Contingent Commander; Col Albert Kashakamba, Battle Group Commander; Col JM Kabila, Director of UPDF Contingent Intelligence; and Lt Col Alex Habyoona, Joint Task Force Information Officer.

