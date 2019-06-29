Lt. Gen Gutti reappointed General court martial chairman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt General Andrew Gutti has been re-appointed as the chairperson of the General Court Martial for the fourth time. His term of office had expired on June 9, 2019.

UPDF Spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire told Uganda Radio Network this morning that Gen. Gutti had secured a new term of office together with 17 members of the court. The 17 include ten officers of the court and seven reserve members.

The officers of the court include Maj General Joseph Arocha, Colonel Richard Tukacungurwa, the Judge Advocate, Lt Colonel Medard Bagambe, Lt Col Raphael Mugisha as the Lead Prosecutor, Maj Major John Bizimana-the Secretary, Major Kamanda Silas Mutungi as the Defense Counsel, Captain Wilfred Karugwara, Lt Faridah Amooti Kiiza and Warrant Officer I, Chrysostom John Kisembo.

The appointed reserve officers include Brigadier George Etyang, Lt Col Henry Nevatone, Lt Col Sadler Katono, Lt Col Lydia Nandundu Lt Henry Bunalema, Lt Fatuma Njutti and Warrant Officer Paul Katende.

The communiqué from President Yoweri Museveni indicates that when desired, Major Samuel Maserejje and Captain AB Katushabe maybe Prosecutors at the General Court Martial.

Maserejje was one of the prosecutors in the last term of the court but has since been dropped, alongside Captain Ambrose Baguma, Colonel James Rubahika, Lt Colonel Henry Serugo, Lt Colonel and Frank Tumwesigye. Also dropped is Major. Sarah Navuga, Major. DM Karyabashisha, Major Bagutanya Kakooza, Captain Teopista Grama Opar and Captain Paul Mugerwa.

The newly appointed members have to deal with a backlog of 350 cases. In the last term of office, only 78 cases were concluded, according to Major Bizimana, the Registrar of the General Court Martial.

The General Court Martial is established under the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces Act, 2005.

