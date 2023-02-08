LRA victims protest delayed compensation

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 1,000 members of West Nile Kony War Victims group have again protested the delays by the government to pay their compensation even after speaking to President Museveni on June 20, 2022.

Between 1988 and 1999, over 1,000 businessmen and women from West Nile suffered the brutality of the Lord’s Resistance Army rebellion led by Joseph Kony along Karuma-Pakwach road.

Besides people being killed and many sustaining permanent injuries during the over 10 years of Kony’s rebellion against the NRM government, properties were burnt.

Since 2005, the war victims have waged a compensation claim battle with the government involving several attempts to meet President Museveni and at some point dragged the government to court but to date, nothing has materialized.

While addressing the press in Arua City on Tuesday, Alex Matua, the Chairperson West Nile Kony War Victims Association said that after all their efforts including talking to President Museveni on the phone have been frustrated, they have resolved to vote out all NRM candidates in the next elections in protest unless they are compensated.

Matua added that their members are also demanding for weapons from the government to go and hunt for Kony whose rebellion against the government has caused immense suffering to the people of West Nile.

Similarly, Alahai Rashid Ciriga, one of the Kony War Victims from Yumbe district told journalists that they are wondering why the government has remained hesitant to heed to their cry for the last 15 years.

However, James Totia Adoroti, another victim from Arua district said most of them may die soon out of continued frustration by the government.

According to reports, there are 1,102 registered Kony War Victim Claimants in West Nile demanding for UGX 206 Billion, but following a request by the government, it was reduced to UGX 99.2 Billion.

In 2021, the members of W. Nile Kony War victims sued the Attorney General, demanding for their compensation by the government in a written document requested for, the matter to be settled out of court and accordingly, the court case was withdrawn on May 22, 2022.

URN