LRA victims in West Nile to revive compensation case

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Victims of the Lords Resistance Army-LRA insurgency in West Nile have resolved to revive the case in which they are demanding compensation from the government over losses incurred during the conflict.

Between 1993 and 1996, hundreds of people from Arua and other districts in West Nile were killed, injured and their properties destroyed. However, 20 years down the road, they have not been compensated by the government.

The victims who are mostly traders had given the government up to November 30, 2021 to respond to their demands. In March 2021, through Alaka and Company Advocates, the victims dragged the government of Uganda to court but later decided to withdraw the case and decided to resolve the matter outside court with the government.

In November, a team of officials from State House and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence led by Maj. Aggrey Mworozi, were in the region to verify documents of the victims in preparation for compensation.

However, the victims say up to now, they haven’t received any information from the government.

Alex Matua, the chairperson of West Nile LRA war victims says that the failure by the government to comply has left them with no option other than reviving the case.

According to Matua, the insurgency greatly affected the growth of the West Nile region as it directly impacted the livelihood of the people such as businessmen, and educationists among others.

Samuel Ondoma, the lawyer representing the victims equally disclosed that they have agreed to revive the case after the expiry of the November deadline.

Ondoma says he has already prepared the necessary documents and he will file a direct suit in court against the government next week.

“We had given the government until November last year to make sure that this matter is settled peacefully. These people’s going to the court is the last option because they are pro-government, a reason they have been pushing for dialogue in the last 20 years,” Ondoma said.

The Arua Resident City Commissioner Alice Akello appealed to the victims to reconsider their decision saying the government is committed to fulfilling its pledge.

Formed in 2008, the association is a group of businessmen and women who lost their properties along Pakwach-Karuma road during the LRA insurgency from 1996 to the early 2000s.

The victims are seeking compensation of shillings 99 billion from the government for the losses they incurred during the LRA insurgency in Northern Uganda.

In 2020, the victims resolved to mobilize voters against the ruling NRM candidates in protest of their compensation not being paid.

