Low activity in Kampala central as NRM go to polls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is no sign of polling in Kampala Central today as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party votes for flag bearers for Kampala Lord Mayor seat and LC5 Councillors.

In Kampala, the contest for Lord Mayor party ticket has attracted musician Daniel Kazibwe also known as Ragga Dee and Kizito Ssebaana, a nephew to the former Kampala Mayor, the late John Ssebaana Kizito.

Our reporter visited different NRM polling stations in Kampala Central Division this morning and majority of them looked abandoned with no sign that party members were going to polls.

This is far different from the recently conducted parliamentary party primaries in the same area where voters were found at different polling stations as early as 7:00 am with some demanding for early voting so that they run back to run their businesses.

At Nakasero Primary School which doubles as a polling station and tally centre, there was no sign of voting today or any election activity. Uganda Radio Network – URN found only one voter and when asked about the day’s activity, she wondered whether voting was still going to take place.

“I think people lost morale or trust in the voting process after the violent experiences they had in different places last Friday. I have been here since 8:00am and there is no one I have seen coming in,” said a lady who preferred anonimity.

The same situation was observed at Waterboard polling station along Lumumba Avenue, Musajja Alubwa flats polling station in Mengo, National Theater Polling Station, Rubaga A and B polling stations, William Street Polling Station and others.

It’s only at one polling station near All Saint’s Church in Nakasero where URN observed a group of NRM election officers receiving different polling materials like voters registers, jerrycans and others. These could later be seen jumping on boda bodas heading to their work stations.

Norah Nakibuuka, the Parish Supervisor for Nakasero I said that the momentum in today’s election is very low since there are no agents seen at many polling stations not even the posters of candidates behind which voters can line up.

Speaking to URN at the Crested Towers Polling Station, Nakibuuka said that as election officials, they will not change the voting time alloted despite the absence of the voters.

This year’s NRM primary elections are conducted by the lining up method behind one’s favorite candidate. Voting is slated to begin at exactly 11:00am.

URN