Lorna Magara voted new Mak University Council Chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lorna Magara has been elected the new Chairperson Makerere University Council. She replaces Dr Charles Wana-Etyem, whose term expired on Wednesday.

Magara obtained 11 votes out of 17 against former Internal Affairs Permanent Secretary, Stephen Kagoda.

Former Makerere University Appointments Board Chairperson Bruce Balaba Kabaasa and Ruhinda North legislator, Thomas Tayebwa were also nominated members of the Makerere University Council representing the public. They were nominated jointly with Daniel Fred Kidega, the former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly.

Before the meeting resumed, Police led by Makerere Chief Security Officer Enock Abeine had deployed heavily to prevail a section of MUASA members who had stormed the Main Building to express their displeasure.

Drama also ensued at the commencement of the meeting after Ruth Iteu, an elected Council Member representing the Makerere Administrative Staff Association – MASA was blocked from accessing the meeting due to a pending petition against her election.

A University Council for a public university is established by the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act of 2001.

The Makerere University Council has a total of 24 Members Chairperson and Vice, the Vice-Chancellor of the University and the two Deputy Vice-Chancellors, a representative from Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA, a convocation member.

Three government representatives were appointed, they include; Lorna Magara, Kiwanuka Kiryowa and former Internal Affairs Permanent Secretary Stephen Kagoda.

Meanwhile, Dr Sarah Ssali and Prof. Noble Banadda are the new council members from Senate while Prof. Tumps Ireeta, Dr Hellen Nkabala will represent MUASA in the new council. Joseph Musoke was also re-elected to represent support staff in the new council.

Convocation is currently represented by Dr Frederick Tanga Odoi while Doreen Nyanjura is a KCCA representative. Students are represented by Salim Were alias Papa and Fiona Kokoi.

Reacting to the new university council, Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi the MUASA chairperson protested the inclusion of Tayebwa and Balaba on grounds that they had not only overstayed on the Council but had also tainted the image of the University.

Mrs. Lorna Magara is the first female to be elected Chairperson of Makerere University Council. https://t.co/y34Si69igf — Makerere University (@MakerereU) December 20, 2018



