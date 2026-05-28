Parliament to approve Alupo, Nabbanja appointments today

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Parliament will reconvene on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. to consider the approval of President Yoweri Museveni’s reappointed Vice President and Prime Minister, following the release of a new Cabinet lineup that has accelerated the start of government business in the 12th Parliament.

The House had earlier adjourned to June 4, 2026, when President Museveni is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA). However, the President’s announcement of a new Cabinet on Tuesday prompted Parliament to schedule a special sitting to handle key constitutional appointments before the formal opening of the legislative agenda.

In the Cabinet list, Museveni retained Jessica Alupo as Vice President and Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister, while also introducing 30 new faces and dropping several long-serving and former ministers in one of the most sweeping reshuffles in recent years.

According to the Order Paper released by Parliament, Members of Parliament will consider motions seeking approval of the appointments of the Vice President and Prime Minister in accordance with Articles 108(2) and 108A(1) of the Constitution.

Unlike other Cabinet ministers, who are vetted and approved by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments, the appointments of the Vice President and Prime Minister are considered by the Committee of the Whole House, requiring the participation of all MPs.

The special sitting will also designate members to the Committee on Appointments; the standing committee mandated to scrutinise and vet presidential nominees for ministerial and other public offices that require parliamentary approval. Once constituted, the committee is expected to immediately begin vetting the newly nominated ministers named in Museveni’s Cabinet lineup.

The Appointments Committee is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament. Other members of the committee are the Deputy Speaker, the Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Government Chief Whip, and the Chief Opposition Whip.

The committee also comprises 30 Members of Parliament designated by party whips based on the proportional strength of political parties in the House, while also taking into account the representation of independent MPs.

The developments come only days after the inauguration of the 12th Parliament, whose members were sworn in last week. Parliament is currently conducting orientation sessions for both newly elected and returning legislators to familiarise them with parliamentary rules, procedures and legislative responsibilities.

On Monday, newly elected Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth presided over the first sitting of the 12th Parliament before adjourning the House to June 4 for the President’s State of the Nation Address, a constitutional requirement through which the government outlines its policy priorities and legislative agenda for the coming year.

However, the unveiling of the new Cabinet a day after the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker created urgency for Parliament to reconvene earlier than planned to process the constitutional approvals necessary for the formation of government and the commencement of executive business.