Lord Mayor petitions Parliament over Nakivubo Channel takeover by Ham

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, has petitioned the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, to urge Parliament to intervene after businessman Hamis Kiggundu cordoned off part of the Nakivubo Channel for construction.

Lukwago described Kiggundu’s actions as a matter of national importance, noting that the channel is public property requiring urgent protection. On Saturday, the section of the Nakivubo Channel from Kisekka Market to Container Village was cordoned off with iron sheets to facilitate construction.

Lukwago said the move was illegal, as Kiggundu lacks any official documentation authorizing development at the site.

“For anyone to take possession of public property, there are procurement laws that must be followed. To carry out any development on public land, whether to obtain a leasehold or license, there must be a legal instrument to that effect,” Lukwago remarked. He confirmed that his office had verified with KCCA Deputy Executive Director Benon Kigenyi, that no approval had been granted for Kiggundu’s plans.

Lukwago instructed Deputy Executive Director Kigenyi and KCCA management to invoke relevant laws to halt the ongoing work. He also wrote to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) requesting an investigation into the alleged fraud and urging prompt action to remove the iron sheets. Meanwhile, Sadat Lukwago, chairman of Muzaana Zone bordering the channel, expressed support for the development, citing crime reduction and job creation benefits.

During a KCCA ordinary council session on April 3, 2025, councilors agreed to allow a private investor to manage part of the Nakivubo Channel to address persistent flooding. The area currently has a heavy security presence of military and police to prevent potential unrest. Vendors displaced from the channel have moved closer to the road, causing traffic congestion in downtown Kampala.

URN