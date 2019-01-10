Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s compensation case fails to kick off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hearing of a case in which Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago wants court to force Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA to compensate him for illegal impeachment has failed to kick off.

This is because of the reported busy schedule of both the Attorney General and the trial judge Andrew Byabashaija who was also absent from court.

The matter was last year deferred for today for hearing. However, Lukwago was informed by the Court Registry that the Attorney General had asked the matter to be adjourned for three weeks as he is occupied with the age limit Appeal that kicks off next week at the Supreme Court.

Byabashaija was also away hearing an election petition in Sheema District.

Hearing of the case was then fixed for March 14th. Lukwago said he is disappointed with the slowness of the case.

In 2014, Lukwago was reinstated as the Lord Mayor for Kampala after being impeached by the Kampala Capital City Authority Councillors over abuse of office and incompetence.

Justice Lydia Mugambe also ordered KCCA and Government to compensate Lukwago all the costs he incurred as a result of unlawful impeachment which is approximately 562million shillings.

