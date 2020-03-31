LOP wants presidential directives relaxed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan has called for the relaxation of some stringent measures issued by President Museveni.

President Museveni on Monday ordered a two-week nationwide lockdown in a bid to combat further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at her boardroom, Aol said the President left a lot of unanswered questions after his address. She says for instance that Members of Parliament have been affected since the movement of private cars has been prohibited.

She also said that there should be a clear policy and guidelines on the transportation of the sick, expectant mothers and patients in need of emergency.

Aol also questioned the President’s stance on people who are donating food to the needy.

Several MPs say they were stopped several times by police officers on grounds that their vehicles were not cleared.

Mathias Kasamba, an EALA MP says that although the lockdown is good, the President in his opinion should have given Ugandans at least a day to adjust.

Charles Angiro Gutumoi, the Erute North MP says that he was blocked several times while returning from Lira. Gutumoi also condemned the brutality exhibited by Local Defense Unit personnel and some members of security.

