LoP Mpuuga turns eyes on Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Matthias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament is set to start a two-day oversight tour in the Greater Luwero region. Alongside other opposition legislators, Mpuuga will tour Nakaseke and Luwero Districts today and tomorrow respectively.

According to the program obtained by Uganda Radio Network (URN), Mpuuga and his team will begin their visit at the Nakaseke District Headquarters in Butalangu. They will then proceed to Kikamulo Health Center III, followed by the Nakaseke District General Hospital. After inspecting the health facilities, Mpuuga, who also represents Nyendo-Mukungwe Constituency, will visit Kiwoko C/U Primary School and hold a public meeting at Kiwoko C/U playground.

Allan Mayanja Ssebunya, the Nakaseke Central member of parliament, has sent a message urging people to participate in the visit and share their views on Constitutional and Electoral reforms, land-related matters, and issues concerning veterans. “Let us be there in big numbers and welcome him and his team,” he said in a text message.

The call has been echoed through a sticker circulating on social media platforms. When asked about the tour, Mpuuga confirmed their visit in a text message, stating, “We are coming.” However, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Sam Twiineamazima, revealed that they have not received any formal communication about the visit from the LoP or other lawmakers, apart from what they read on social media.

In April of this year, Mpuuga and other MPs visited the West Nile region, where they expressed shock at the state of abandoned public projects and the apparent lack of effort from the leadership to recover public funds. They raised concerns about the condition of Dufile Secondary School, which received 2.1 billion Shillings from the government for the construction of classrooms, computer and science laboratories, and staff quarters, among other facilities.

URN