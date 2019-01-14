Lokodo suspends Pastor Ssempa from Pornography Control Committee

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastor Martin Ssempa has been suspended from the Pornography Control Committee (PCC).

Ethics and Integrity Minister, Fr. Simon Lokodo announced the suspension in a letter dated 18th December 2018. “I in the meantime, I wish to inform you that your stay on the membership of PCC stands withdrawn,” the letter reads.

Fr. Lokodo told URN that Ssempa’s suspension was as a result of under performance.

“The committee denounced him for not performing in unison with them. We asked him to defend himself but he decided to go to court. We are now waiting for the court to decide,” Lokodo said.

Lokodo notes in the letter that Ssempa’s case has been referred to the “Attorney General’s Chamber for the necessary advice on the next course of action.”

Lokodo in the suspension letter also cites earlier warnings to Ssempa.

“You may wish to recall that my letter to you requested you to reply within fourteen days on the allegations made in the two separate letters so that I may make my administrative decision on the way forward,” the letter says.

The suspension letter further says; “you did not reply but chose to escalate it (the situation) to your lawyers to handle it for you.”

Ssempa, the founder of Makerere Community Church was nominated on the committee inaugurated in August 2017 as representative of religious institutions. He did not show up for the inauguration and has shunned several functions organized by the committee.

Ssempa has in the past weeks been in the media attacking Bobi Wine. He accuses the Kyadondo East legislator of adulterating religious melodies for political gains in his latest song Tuliyambala Engule.

Ssempa declined to comment on his suspension. “I can’t be at liberty to discuss that. Okay. I work for the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity and I am under oath, I can’t speak. I am a law-abiding citizen. My issue are before the right offices,” he said.

The nine-member pornographic control committee was inaugurated in 2017 to prevent use or spread of pornographic materials and information.

****

URN