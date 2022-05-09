Lois Aber Kwikiriza is new head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lois Aber Kwikiriza has been appointed the new Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda.

Kwikiriza takes on the mantle from Colin Asiimwe who has been at the helm of marketing at MultiChoice Uganda for the last two years.

While welcoming the newly appointed Head of Marketing, Hassan Saleh the Managing Director MultiChoice Uganda encouraged Kwikiriza to feel at home.

“We are excited to have Lois Aber Kwikiriza, a powerhouse in brand and marketing join the team at MultiChoice to head the marketing department. We look forward to the great work that will be done as we amplify the MultiChoice brand in the Ugandan market.”

According to a statement released soon after, Lois joins MultiChoice Uganda with over 20 years of marketing experience with a proven record of achievements in building global brands.

“Kwikiriza’s forte is strategy and concept development, project planning, with a strength in ideation & execution. She is an excellent planner in tune with the current market dynamics,” according to the statement.

She previously served as the Marketing and Brand Manager/Corporate and Investment Banking/Wholesale, Bank of Credit and Commerce at Stanbic Bank Uganda, Brand Manager Premium spirits at Uganda Brewery Limited as well as the Marketing, Innovations & Communication Manager at TOTAL Energies Uganda.

“I am happy to join the home of great Pay TV entertainment, MultiChoice Uganda where she anticipates to provide additional value to the brand,” Kwikiriza commented.

Kwikiriza holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences and possesses knowledge and educational training in the field of Digital Marketing and Services, Experiential Marketing, New Generation Marketing, and process innovation amongst others.