Loew faces biggest challenge yet as German head coach

Entering his 15th year as Germany's head coach makes Joachim Loew the longest-serving national manager in international football.

The 60-year-old’s anniversary might well turn into the most significant challenge the 2014 World Cup-winning coach has ever faced.

Loew’s delicate task involves nothing less developing a competitive team able to return to the world’s top nations.

The disappointing results and performances in the country’s first two games after a 10-month long break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might have provided evidence of how difficult it is to propel Germany forward.

Two 1-1 draws against Spain and Switzerland showed that time might be running out, as no more than nine months are left complete the rejuvenation of the German team, including a new approach on the pitch.

Loew is demanding intensive pressing and counterattacks to address the needs of modern football.

The need to continuously rebuild his team might be a national coach’s destiny, but a coach of a football nation such as Germany has to perhaps carry a bigger load than others.

While club coaches, first of all, consider short-term success, Loew is speaking about his obligation to think in longer time-frames. Fan expectations might be similarly high.

The 2021 European Championship is probably utmost in the fans’ minds. The German coach however is turning his thoughts to the 2024 continental tournament hosted by Germany.

“In two to three years, this team has to have total stability. Then we can talk about being the big favorite,” Loew said.

For good reason, the German coach refuses to talk about winning the 2021 title or naming his side as one of the favorites.

Loew’s strategy might explain why he refuses to initiate the return of experienced forces such as the 2014 World Cup heroes Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng, and Mats Hummels. All are in their thirties.

Old dogs such as Toni Kroos (30/Real Madrid) and Manuel Neuer (34/Bayern Munich) might be an exception as they are pillar upon which he can build on.

Forming a national team is not just about catering for the top performers but always keeping the team’s perspective in mind, said Real’s four-time Champions League winner Kroos.

Despite foreseeable setbacks, Loew is going to stick to his plan, Kroos underlined. The German intends to give space for promising youngsters such as the new Chelsea arrivals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Emerging stars such as Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and the center backs like Niklas Suele (all Bayern) and Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea) need time to fill the gap caused by the changes.

It might be of help for Loew that 11 players in his squad are on the books of top European clubs. Besides that, Loew can count on an axis of Bayern’s new generation, such as Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

The bumpy restart might have convinced Loew that he can’t entirely rely on his backups like Julian Draxler (Paris) and Julian Brandt (Dortmund). His full-back problem hasn’t been solved after picking Robin Gosens (Bergamo) and Thilo Kehrer (Paris).

Proceeding with his long-term project, the German is following his pattern of caring for his players’ futures. Having told Draxler to possibly change the club to get more playing minutes underlines his strategy as much as it does to allow Havertz to leave the team despite important games to sign his contract at Chelsea.

