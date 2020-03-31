Lockdown: Parliament demands registration of all mothers due for delivery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga wants government to devise means of registering all mothers who are due for delivery.

This stems from a ban on both public and private means of transport as part of the control measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

During plenary, the Kyankwanzi Woman MP, Anna Maria Nankabirwa told the house that an expectant mother who was due for labor died because of failure to get transportation.

She said there was need for government to come with clear measures to help expectant mothers in need of emergency.

Following a heated debate, Kadaga asked Ministry of Health to register all expectant mothers due for delivery to ensure they get to hospital when they need to.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Primary Health Care Minister welcomed the suggestion, saying the Ministry would take up the suggestion.

She also disclosed that they agreed with the ministry that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, other emergencies and sicknesses should be handled.

URN