Local Government workers seek salary increment in FY2026/27

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Local Government Workers Union is calling on the government to increase salaries for local government employees in the upcoming 2026/27 financial year. In October 2025, civil servants staged a strike demanding salary enhancements.

The industrial action was suspended after the Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anitah Among, addressed the workers and teacher and vocational training staff on October 8, citing concerns that a strike could interfere with ongoing presidential campaigns.

Hassan Lwabayi Mudiba, General Secretary of the union, said the government had agreed in 2018 to implement salary enhancements in phases due to limited resources.

However, while other sectors have received incremental increases over the years, local government employees have largely been left out. Lwabayi highlighted the difficult working conditions local government staff face, noting that many have received the same pay for six to fifteen years despite rising living costs. He warned that workers could resort to strike action if the government fails to act. “Workers are not happy; they are suffering and have been patient while working under very hard conditions. If the government does not provide a clear program for salary enhancement, we fear they may go on strike,” he said.

Akena Lamex Lambert, Workers’ Councilor 5 for Gulu City, echoed the concerns, noting that current salaries are insufficient to meet rising daily living expenses. He also stressed that other sectors, such as science teachers, have received pay increases, and local government staff should not be left behind. “The cost of living has gone up, and salaries need to reflect that. If other sectors are receiving enhancements, it should apply across the board. Everyone deserves fair compensation,” he said.

Among the people whose union looks forward to seeing their salaries enhanced are Deputy Chief Administrative Officers, Town Clerks, City Town Clerks, principal officers, Entry officers, and support staff.

****

URN