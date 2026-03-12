Local Government Ministry orders nationwide crackdown on illegal street business

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Ben Kumamanya, has directed local authorities nationwide to enforce licensing laws and remove illegal trading from public spaces, as urban centres continue to face rising unregulated commerce.

In a circular dated March 10, 2026, addressed to all Chief Administrative Officers, City Town Clerks, and Municipal Town Clerks, Kumamanya outlined a nationwide plan to reclaim urban spaces and restore “trade order.” The directive comes amid a surge in unlicensed street vending, informal settlements, and unplanned structures that have increasingly overwhelmed city streets.

Kumamanya emphasised that all commercial activity must comply with the Trade (Licensing) Act, Cap 101, requiring traders to hold valid licenses and operate strictly from designated areas. He noted that migration to urban areas in search of employment, coupled with limited formal capital, has contributed to a rise in illegal street vending, hawking, and informal settlements. Such “disorganized trading” adversely affects formal traders operating from legitimate shops and markets.

The ministry issued a 10-point action guide for local leaders, including the removal of campaign posters and clearing streets, pavements, walkways, and verandahs of traders who obstruct mobility. Measures also stress daily market cleanliness, strengthened law enforcement, improved public transport planning, and community education about licensing regulations.

Operations enforcing these regulations are already underway. In Kampala, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has been removing illegal kiosks and street vendors, particularly around Namirembe Road and Kikuubo, with enforcement teams working day and night. Similar actions have been reported in Mbale City, where authorities have cleared unlicensed butcheries, roadside structures, and taxi operations outside designated parks.

Evictions have also been carried out in towns like Kamuli, prompting calls from traders for a grace period to relocate to licensed markets. City authorities insist that taxi operators must use designated parks, while officials argue that the enforcement is necessary to decongest streets, improve public safety, and protect infrastructure. Some traders, however, have raised concerns about insufficient facilities and poor lighting in designated markets, arguing that compliance without viable alternatives threatens their livelihoods. Despite these concerns, Kumamanya and local officials maintain that the operations will continue until order is fully restored while also encouraging community awareness and adherence to the Trade (Licensing) Act.

