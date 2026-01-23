Local Government Elections: Arrests, allegations, and low voter turnout

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The local government elections have concluded amid a mix of tension, allegations of malpractice, and low voter turnout in several districts.

Across the country, polling stations experienced disputes ranging from voter bribery and denied voting rights to claims of ballot stuffing, prompting heightened security deployments.

While most stations eventually completed voting, these incidents have raised concerns about the integrity of the process and the public’s confidence in grassroots leadership.

In this report, we take a closer look at developments from Gulu, Mukono, and Kabale districts. Three people were arrested over allegations of election malpractice in Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City.

The suspects were detained on Thursday afternoon at Wigot Cell Polling Station after being found in possession of voter location slips belonging to different individuals.

The arrests were carried out by Obiya Cell Local Council I (LCI) Chairperson, Denis Okot. The suspects were identified as Nancy Lakot, Fiona Atoo, and Agness Laryang, a registered voter from Pader District.

According to Okot, the suspects were allegedly lured by agents of Achire Julius Labeja Gunya, an independent candidate in the Gulu City mayoral race, to vote in his favour. They reportedly attempted to use voter location slips that did not belong to them.

Okot noted that all recovered slips had a common letter “T” marked at the top, which he suspects could have been used as a code for easy identification by polling officials.

“All the slips we recovered had the letter ‘T’ at the upper part. This is unusual because, first of all, the people presenting the slips were not the individuals whose photos appeared on them,” Okot said.

One of the suspects, Fiona Atoo, told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that she was approached at a quarry site and persuaded to vote in the afternoon.

Despite telling the men that she neither had a national ID nor was registered to vote, she was assured that voting cards had been arranged for her. She said she was promised Shs2,000 after successfully casting her ballot.

By press time, the suspects had been taken to Gulu Central Police Station for statements. Aswa West Police spokesperson, David Ongom Mudong, confirmed the arrests and said detectives were compiling further information. Meanwhile, some voters complained of being denied the right to vote.

At Kasubi Polling Station (A–J), Susan Acayo reported that polling officials told her she had already voted, sparking a scuffle that prompted heavy police deployment.

Voting at the station was halted at 4:20pm, although officials described the incident as minor and unlikely to affect the overall vote count.

Tensions flared at several polling stations in Mukono District amid allegations of ballot stuffing in Mpunge, Katosi, and Mpatta sub-counties.

Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, a candidate of the National Unity Platform (NUP), claimed irregular voting practices occurred, particularly in remote polling stations.

At Ngombere polling station, supporters of Muyanja protested by kicking ballot boxes, allegedly exposing pre-ticked ballots in favour of Francis Lukooya Mukoome of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Muyanja accused NRM operatives of targeting hard-to-reach stations to manipulate results and claimed some of his polling agents were forcefully taken to unknown locations. He also said residents whose names were not ticked in the voters’ register nonetheless saw full ballot boxes.

Residents reportedly documented the incidents, including an unregistered vehicle escorted by police and army personnel, which they allege was linked to the malpractice.

Muyanja was also heard urging supporters to confront individuals suspected of tampering with ballots at Kyambogo polling station in Nakisunga Sub-county.

Francis Lukooya Mukoome denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as an attempt by his opponent to justify a potential defeat. He said voters were freely casting ballots in his favour and accused the opposition of instigating violence, which partly explained the low turnout in some areas.

At least five people were arrested in Katosi over election-related violence, though police had not clarified their affiliations or charges.

Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Police spokesperson Recheal Kawala said authorities were still compiling information and would release a formal statement. Voting continued under heightened security in the affected sub-counties.

Voting was cancelled at Kazo Junior School Mosque polling station in Ntenjeru–Kisoga Town Council, Mukono District, following serious allegations that officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) violently disrupted the electoral process and tampered with ballot papers.

The dramatic incident, which occurred shortly after voting had begun, plunged the polling station into chaos and forced Electoral Commission (EC) officials to halt the exercise.

Eyewitnesses reported that election materials were destroyed amid confusion, fear, and anger from residents who had turned up to cast their ballots.

According to several voters, a vehicle transporting UPDF personnel arrived at the polling station without prior notice. The soldiers allegedly chased away voters, confiscated mobile phones, and issued threats to anyone attempting to take photographs or record videos.

“They came and chased away voters, arrested some people together with election officials, and locked them inside the mosque,” said John Kawooya, a voter who was present at the scene.

“They took ballot books and started tampering with them. When they left, people became very angry.”

Kawooya further alleged that when residents later managed to access the ballot boxes, the ballot papers had already been interfered with and marked in favour of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Residents said tensions escalated when security personnel later returned to the area and impounded motorcycles belonging to residents in the area without offering any explanation.

They reported that those actions disrupted the vote-counting process, created widespread fear among the population, and embarrassed the country internationally.

Irene Sserwadda, a resident of the area, said the violence was unprecedented in the community.

“We have always had peaceful elections here,” Sserwadda said. “Now people are living in fear. Some have even been threatened with eviction from their homes, which is not true.”

The Presiding Officer at the affected station, Samuel Muzusa, confirmed that the voting process had been disrupted by security operatives believed to be UPDF officers.

“A vehicle with four security officers wearing UPDF uniforms came, ordered everyone to keep quiet, seized ballot papers, and abducted another polling agent,” Muzusa said. “They took about three ballot books, put them in their vehicle, and drove away. That is when chaos erupted.”

Similar disruptions were reported in other parts of Mukono District, including Mpunge, Katosi, Kiwafu Tea Estate, and surrounding localities, raising concerns about the credibility of the entire electoral exercise.

Low voter turnout was also observed in several polling stations across Katosi Town Council.

In Mukono Municipality, including areas such as St. Noah Mawagaali SB–Z, voter turnout was reported to be extremely low. Election officials said some polling stations failed to begin voting on time due to the failure to reach the minimum requirement of 10 voters present. Some residents also reported alleged killings in nearby areas, further heightening fear and discouraging participation.

Sarah Ndagire, an election official at one of the affected polling stations, said officials had arrived early but voters stayed away.

“We were ready, but people did not turn up,” she said.

Some voters blamed the low turnout on inadequate voter education by the Electoral Commission, noting that local government leaders play a crucial role in mobilising communities and addressing local concerns.

The election features three candidates, with the main contest between Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Francis Lukooya Mukome of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). The third candidate is independent contender Lauben Ssenyonjo.

As investigations into the Mukono incidents continue, residents and civil society groups are calling on authorities to ensure accountability and restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Concerns over alleged voter bribery and low turnout dominated the Kabale District LC5 chairperson elections, with candidates warning that such trends threaten democracy, good governance, and effective service delivery at the grassroots.

Independent candidate Stephen Jack Rupiha condemned voter bribery in Kahungye and Maziba sub-counties, describing it as illegal, unethical, and a danger to democratic leadership.

Speaking on January 22, he urged voters to reject bribes and make independent choices, noting that leaders who bribe their way into office often recover expenses through corruption.

Rupiha emphasized that leadership should be about service, not personal gain, and called on electoral officials and security agencies to ensure transparent, peaceful elections.

Another independent candidate, Owomugisha Donozio Banga, attributed low voter turnout to lingering controversies from the previous presidential and parliamentary elections.

Many residents reportedly lost confidence in the process, while others expected monetary incentives that were not forthcoming. Banga warned that low participation could allow a small number of voters to determine leadership for the entire community.

The NRM flag candidate, Denis Nzeirwe, also expressed concern over low turnout after voting at Kacerere Health Centre III in Kamuganguzi Sub-county.

He attributed the trend to limited public interest in local council elections compared to higher-level contests, the absence of a public holiday, and voters’ perception that LC5 positions carry fewer financial benefits.

Nzeirwe emphasized the importance of LC5 leadership in shaping grassroots service delivery and development, urging residents to exercise their right to vote responsibly.

URN