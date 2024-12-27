Liverpool extends lead, Fulham stuns Chelsea in Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 at home to Leicester City on Thursday.

The last match on a busy Boxing Day fixture list kicked off with Jordan Ayew putting Leicester ahead after just six minutes.

Leicester held on until first half injury time when Cody Gakpo scored a stunning shot that curled into the far corner of the goal from outside the penalty area, and Curtis Jones turned in Alexis Mac Allister’s cross four minutes into the second half to put Liverpool ahead.

Mohamed Salah assured the win eight minutes from time after a smart pass from Gakpo allowed him to slide the ball into the far corner of the net.

Fulham stunned second-place Chelsea with a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge – its first there in the league since 1979.

Things looked to be going to script in the southwest London derby when Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute, but Fulham defended well and began to play itself into the game.

Harry Wilson leveled with a near-post finish in the 82nd minute and Rodrigo Muniz left the majority of the fans in Stamford Bridge stunned, with his curling shot in the fifth minute of injury time in a move that Wilson started with a pass down the touchline.

After the loss, Chelsea trails Liverpool by seven points in the standings.

Nottingham Forest strengthened its place in the top-four with a 1-0 win at home to Tottenham, with Anthony Elanga scoring the only goal of the match after a good run and pass from Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest’s defense did the rest, and Spurs’ day got worse when Djed Spence was sent off in injury time after seeing two quick-fire yellow cards.

Manchester City’s disastrous run of form shows no sign of ending as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Things finally looked to be going the way of Pep Guardiola’s side when Bernardo Silva put it ahead in the 14th minute, with a shot that took a deflection and bobbled over the Everton goal-line.

It could have been the stroke of luck City needed, but Everton was level in the 36th minute with Iliman Ndiaye’s superb equalizer, scored with the outside of his boot.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden had chances to put City back ahead, but their finishes lacked confidence and Haaland then saw his penalty kick saved by Jordan Pickford after Savinho had been brought down – summing up another disappointing day for a team with just one win in 13 matches.

Things are little better for Manchester United, who lost for the fourth time under new coach Ruben Amorim, who lost his fourth game in charge since replacing Erik ten Hag as his side lost 2-0 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s a totally different story for new Wolves boss Vitor Pereira as he watched Matheus Cunha curl in directly from a corner to put his side ahead in the 58th minute, before setting up Hwang Hee-chan to seal the win deep into injury time and lift his side out of the bottom three.

Once again Marcus Rashford wasn’t in the United squad, with Bruno Fernandes helping Wolves after he was sent off in the 47th minute.

Bournemouth stretched its unbeaten run to six games, but Andoni Iraola’s side was frustrated by a solid defensive display from Crystal Palace, who kept it to a series of half-chances in a 0-0 draw.

Newcastle United climbs above Bournemouth with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa. Eddie Howe’s side has three consecutive wins, with its job made much easier after Villa’s in-form striker Jhon Duran was sent off after catching Newcastle defender Fabian Schar with his studs.

Jarrod Bowen’s simple finish from a corner gave West Ham a 1-0 win away to Southampton to spoil Ivan Juric’s debut as Saints’ coach, although Juric will be reasonably content with an improved overall display from the bottom side. ■