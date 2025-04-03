Absa Bank Uganda appoints Keith Kalyegira as Board Chairperson.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Uganda’s Board of Directors picked Keith Kalyegira as the new Chairman of the Board, effective 1 March 2025. Keith is a highly respected and seasoned advisor on strategy, investments, and capital markets, with a wealth of experience cutting across both the public and private sectors.

Keith previously served as the CEO of Uganda’s Capital Markets Authority and is currently a consultant on strategy and investments. He has contributed to key capital markets and financial sector reforms in Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Tanzania. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable to Absa’s growth and transformation.

The bank’s Interim Managing Director, David Wandera, welcomed Keith, stating, “Keith’s impressive track record and passion align perfectly with our goals at Absa Bank Uganda. We are confident that his leadership will further accelerate Absa’s growth momentum and enhance stakeholder value.”

Keith succeeds Nadine Byarugaba, who contributed greatly to shaping the direction of the bank, following the rebrand to Absa and steered the bank during the unprecedented times particularly, the COVID-19 pandemic that affected most sectors of Uganda’s economy. The bank was able to adapt and remain afloat.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the Chairman of Absa Bank Uganda. I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and management to drive the bank’s vision. Together, we will deliver exceptional value to our clients and the community,” said Keith.

“As Absa Bank Uganda continues to expand its reach and enhance its services, Keith’s appointment marks a significant step forward,” an official said.

Keith Kalyegira has over twenty years of experience in various leadership roles. Keith holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University and an MBA from University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business. He is a member of the Chartered Governance Institute, United Kingdom.

From 2013 to 2023 he was the CEO of the Capital Markets Authority, when Uganda became an Appendix A member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

From 2008 to 2013, he conducted institutional reforms in the electricity, financial and water sectors of Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda and Tanzania as a consultant, advisor and executive.

He improved the performance of public enterprises in Uganda from 2003 to 2008 as Head of the Parastatal Monitoring Unit under the Public Enterprises Reform & Divestiture project (the Privatization Unit).

From 1993 to 2003 he was an executive in Shell Uganda and in Shell South Africa’s aviation fuel division.

“Keith has demonstrated expertise in steering institutional reforms across East Africa and will undoubtedly be a great asset to Absa Bank Uganda,” an industry expert said.