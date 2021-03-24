LIVE: Uganda 0 Burkina Faso 0

FULL TIME:

🇺🇬 Uganda 0 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 0

🇸🇸 South Sudan 0 🇲🇼 Malawi 1

Dennis ONYANGO [GK+C] Nicholas WADADA

Joseph OCHAYA

Halid LWALIWA

Murushid JJUKO

Taddeo LWANGA

Abdu LUMALA (Orit Ibrahim)

Mike AZIRA (Moses Waisswa)

Patrick KADDU (Bayo)

Emmanuel OKWI

Faruku MIYA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & FUFA MEDIA | The Uganda Cranes have been held to a goalless draw by AFCON 2021 qualifying Group table leaders Burkina Faso.

Stand-in coach Abdallah Mubiru led an experienced Uganda Cranes team that hit the cross bar, but failed to secure a much needed win at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Mubiru was taking charge after FUFA handed coach Johnathan McKinstry a one-month forced leave March 2nd- 31st March 2021.

Uganda are still aiming to go to a third straight Nations Cup finals and currently are placed second, with 8 points, one behind Burkina Faso who are at 9 points.

📌 NEXT MATCH

🇲🇼 Malawi vs Uganda 🇺🇬

March 29

Uganda Cranes to fly to Malawi by chartered flight

FUFA has confirmed plans to fly the Uganda National Team (Uganda Cranes) to Malawi by chartered flight for the final Total AFCON qualifier to be played on 29th March 2021. Uganda Airlines will fly the team on one of its bombardiers.

STANDINGS

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 Burkina Faso 5 2 3 0 5 2 +3 9 Qualify for final tournament 2 Uganda 5 2 2 1 3 1 +2 8 3 Malawi 5 2 1 2 3 5 −2 7 4 South Sudan 5 1 0 4 2 5 −3 3

📌 Cranes squad

✳ Goalkeepers

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago(KCCA FC-Uganda), Kigonya Mathias ( Azam FC- Tanzania)

✳ Defenders

Kizza Mustapha (DC Montreal- USA), Ronald Mukiibi(Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi, Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC-Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England), Juuko Murushid (Express FC-Uganda), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa- Uganda)

✳ Midfielders

Miya Faruku (Konyaspor- Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Waiswa Moses (SupersportUnited-South Africa), Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC- Tanzania), Michael Azira (New Mexico United-, USA), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou,Algeria), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC- Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC-Uganda).

✳ Forwards

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), KadduPatrick (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC-Uganda), Isiagi Daniel (Jomo Cosmos-South Africa).