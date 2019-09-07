LIVE: Uganda Amateur Golf Open 2019

💠 Pressure group

Kigo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Pius Omara carded 77 strokes on the final day of the Uganda Amateur Golf Open to set the pace among the early finishers.

The Lake Victoria Serena golfer concluded his day with a 72 holes score of 321, 33 over par. He was five better than Tooro Golf Club’s Solomon Enyoru and Emma Moko of Namulonge Club with 326 and lying second at 1.30pm.

The pressure group has just teed off, with Kenya Railway Golf Club veteran Samuel Chege Njoroge looking to break an 11-year jinx for foreign entrants at the Uganda Amateur Golf Open.

Ugandans have won the last 11 Opens, with Njoroge’s fellow countryman Nicholas Rokoine from Muthaiga Golf Club the last foreign entrant to win the title in 2007.

Overnight leader Njoroge said he is well placed to win. ” This is a new course… everyone is new to it so whoever swings well, and whoever will have luck will win. I made some mistakes on Friday and if I try to avoid the mistakes, I believe I can win it,” he said.

The Kenyan will however have to contend with favourite Otile, who has stormed from being 13 behind the day one leader Njogu, to playing in the pressure group.

After a disastrous start, that saw him card 82 strokes on Wednesday, he remained optimistic, and warned that, “It is a game. I played +10 today, but I can still play -10 tomorrow.”

The 24-year old has come close to doing that already, hitting a course record 4 under 68 on Thursday, then breaking the record Friday with a stunning 6 under par 66 that had an eagle, six birdies and nine par scores in the 18 holes – completely demystifying the water hazards that dominate the course.

What will not be good news for his opponents is the fact that after his six-under par score, Otile still feels there is room for improvement. “I need to play the course as it is and on regulations. I’ll also need to commit on putting tomorrow,” he said, when asked about his thoughts ahead of D-day.

Last year, he came from 5 strokes behind in the very last 6 holes to win. A thrilling final day awaits golf fans at the 78th Uganda Amateur Golf Open.

