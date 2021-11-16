LIVE: Police confirms attack by 3 suicide bombers

🔴 UPDATE

➡ 3 suicide bombers blew themselves up

➡ 4th suspected suicide bomber arrested

➡ 1 bomb discovered and detonated at Transformer at Kooki Tower

➡ 2 more bombs discovered near Buganda Road court

🔴 WHAT HAPPENED

➡ 2 blasts in the city centre, a kilometers apart

➡ First blast at CPS

➡ Second blast outside Jubilee, IPS building on Parliamentary Avenue

➡ Those injured rushed to nearby medical centres and Mulago

➡ Several roads around parliament and City Square cordoned-off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Uganda police has confirmed three suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up in the city today at two places. A fourth suspected bomber has been arrested.

He did not however confirm the total number of dead from today’s twin blasts.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said there were two blasts, at Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala 10.03am and one kilometre away, at Jubilee Insurance on parliament avenue 10.06am.

Parliament Avenue 📍 CCTV Footage: Two suicide bombers were captured, on motorcycles, disguising as bodaboda riders. #NoToTerrorism pic.twitter.com/Jn2R2C7os7 — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) November 16, 2021

“The fresh footages on CCTV clearly indicate how a male adult, putting on a black jacket, and carrying a back pack, detonated himself. He died instantly and the spillover effect caused additional injuries to police officers and other civilians who were within a radius of 30 metres,” Enanga said.

At Parliament avenue, “two suicide bombers were clearly captured, on motorcycles, disguising as bodaboda riders. They detonated the bombs they were carrying on themselves, that killed them instantly”.

The area and grounds around City Square and parliament have been cordoned off and traffic redirected to alternate routes by the police and military.

It is still unclear how many people could have died in the blast but our reporter says pieces of human flesh and blood are visible at the scene of the blast. Police have introduced sniffer dogs at the scene to try and help them get some clues on the incident.

The attacks come 22 days after the last suicide bomb attack on a Swift Safaris Bus, and according to Enanga, “clearly shows that the ADF linked radicalized groups, still have a desire to carry out lethal attacks, on soft targets, with suicide attackers and improvised explosive devices.”