LIVE: Police confirms attack by 3 suicide bombers

🔴 UPDATE
➡ 3 suicide bombers blew themselves up
➡ 4th suspected suicide bomber arrested
➡ 1 bomb discovered and detonated at Transformer at Kooki Tower
➡ 2 more bombs discovered near Buganda Road court
🔴 WHAT HAPPENED
➡ 2 blasts in the city centre, a kilometers apart
➡ First blast at CPS
➡ Second blast outside Jubilee, IPS building on Parliamentary Avenue
➡ Those injured rushed to nearby medical centres and Mulago
➡ Several roads around parliament and City Square cordoned-off
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Uganda police has confirmed three suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up in the city today at two places. A fourth suspected bomber has been arrested.
He did not however confirm the total number of dead from today’s twin blasts.
Police spokesman Fred Enanga said there were two blasts, at Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala 10.03am and one kilometre away, at Jubilee Insurance on parliament avenue 10.06am.
Parliament Avenue 📍
CCTV Footage: Two suicide bombers were captured, on motorcycles, disguising as bodaboda riders. #NoToTerrorism pic.twitter.com/Jn2R2C7os7
— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) November 16, 2021
“The fresh footages on CCTV clearly indicate how a male adult, putting on a black jacket, and carrying a back pack, detonated himself. He died instantly and the spillover effect caused additional injuries to police officers and other civilians who were within a radius of 30 metres,” Enanga said.
At Parliament avenue, “two suicide bombers were clearly captured, on motorcycles, disguising as bodaboda riders. They detonated the bombs they were carrying on themselves, that killed them instantly”.
The area and grounds around City Square and parliament have been cordoned off and traffic redirected to alternate routes by the police and military.
It is still unclear how many people could have died in the blast but our reporter says pieces of human flesh and blood are visible at the scene of the blast. Police have introduced sniffer dogs at the scene to try and help them get some clues on the incident.
The attacks come 22 days after the last suicide bomb attack on a Swift Safaris Bus, and according to Enanga, “clearly shows that the ADF linked radicalized groups, still have a desire to carry out lethal attacks, on soft targets, with suicide attackers and improvised explosive devices.”
It is (Problem, Reaction, Solution),
Anyone who seeks a better understanding of the seemingly unexplainable conflicts and events taking place in and around the world should learn more about the modern-day application by our “rulers” of what is known as the Hegelian Dialectic (problem, reaction, solution).
1. The first step (thesis) is to Create a problem.
2. The second step (antithesis) is to generate a Reaction, or opposition, to the problem (fear, panic and hysteria).
3. The third step (synthesis) is to offer the Solution to the problem created by step one: A change which would have been impossible to impose upon the people without the proper psychological conditioning that
is now achieved in stages one and two.
When our “rulers” see a result they would like to have, whether it be increased domestic authoritarian rule (think of all the current hot-button issues being generated about race, gender, guns, free speech, political correctness, health and privacy) or a war abroad that solidifies their power, dominance and control – all they have to do is devise a problem that will lead to the outcome they want.
This is commonly done through false flag events and attacks, where the government of a nation attacks itself so that it can respond in the way that it had wanted to all along, because it’s only through those attacks where citizens will ultimately give in and agree to their planned solution.
We want to think that there is no way this could be allowed to happen by our own government, but can we really be so sure?
Think about it, on a much lesser plane, people utilize the Hegelian Dialectic without even realizing it. Someone doesn’t feel they’re getting the attention they need or deserve from others (problem).
They create some sort of drama, tragedy or sickness in their life (reaction). Others start showing them the attention that they wanted to begin with (solution).
How much more can this process of manipulation actually be magnified when it corresponds with more wealth, corruption and power than most of us can even imagine?
So, when we are presented with something rather outlandish taking place on the news, maybe we should first ask ourselves if it really even makes much sense.
It might just yet be another example of the Hegelian Dialectic playing out right before our very eyes.
It may better serve us to take a moment to try and determine what the real agenda could be from those who are in control (problem) before blindly jumping on board (reaction) and supporting their resolution (solution).