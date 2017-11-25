Patrick Oboi Amuriat is FDC President

FDC Provisional results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Provisional results from Mandela Stadium indicate that the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 7th National Delegates Conference has elected former Kumi Country MP Eng. Patrick Amuriat president.

FDC Electoral Commission head Dan Mugarura announced on Friday night that Amuriat had got 57.6 % of the vote (641) from the delegates, edging incumbent Mugisha Muntu at 463 votes 41.7%.

Mugisha Muntu conceded defeat soon after the announcment. “I congratulate you Patrick Amuriat for your victory but tighten your belt. It is a tough job,” he said.

On his defeat, he said, “I apologise for those that don’t trust me and I am sorry for wasting your time.”

Amuriat’s candidature was heavily boosted by what many see as support from the party’s top honcho, former president Kizza Besigye. Another main Amuriat campaigner was FDC mobiliser Ingrid Turinawe, who is very close to Besigye and a key member of the defiance camp.

Another contender also seen as a Besigye loyalist, legislator Mubarak Munyagwa even stepped out of the race to throw his weight behind Amuriat.

The incumbent Muntu’s campaign was marred by accusations that he is an NRM mole in FDC, Uganda’s leading opposition party.

“I am a founding member of FDC. In fact, I was one of the people that got the party registered. Once we had done this, we went around recruiting members. It was us that insisted on having Dr. Besigye as our presidential candidate in 2001. Is this what moles do?,” responded Muntu.

“I have stood for party presidency flag-bearer. The times I lost, I accepted defeat & convinced my fatigued supporters to put the party interests first & support the victor. If my aim was to distablize the party, wouldn’t the logical thing be to claim the elections were rigged?”

“Instead, I have consistently sought to bring our party together and ensure that everyone can say what they believe without fear or intimidation. When people say that I am an NRM mole, what exactly do they mean?”

Under the party constitution, Muntu can still contest to be flag-bearer but a loss of the party presidency will have weakened him. On the other hand, Besigye can still challenge Muntu for the flag-bearer ticket.

