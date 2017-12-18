LIVE: The next ANC president is… Cyril Ramaphosa

BREAKING: IT IS RAMAPHOSA !! Cyril Ramaphosa with 2,440 votes, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with 2,261. BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa is the new ANC President #CR17#ANC54pic.twitter.com/qcLpG2qP2X — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) December 18, 2017

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | LIVE | Thousands of delegates from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) waited late Monday to hear the outcome of a vote to elect the party’s next leader, in a key moment for South Africa’s post-apartheid history.

There are only two candidates in the hotly-contested race: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a wealthy businessman, and former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is President Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife.

Whoever wins will be well-placed to be South Africa’s next president in the 2019 general election.

Allegations swirled of delegates being targeted with bribes, but ANC spokesman Khusela Sangoni told reporters that the process had proceeded “smoothly”.

On Monday, rival supporters sang and chanted in the conference hall outside Johannesburg as the vote result was awaited.

“I have not slept for the past 24 hours, but I don’t care,” said Patience Nomodi, 62, a party member for 40 years, wearing an ANC blanket on her shoulders and supported by a yellow walking stick.

“I want a woman to be president before I die.”