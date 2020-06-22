LIVE: Museveni address to nation on COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will shortly outline how Uganda will further ease the lock-down, despite cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) rising to 774 and reaching 33 districts in the country.

Ugandans will particularly be eager for a new decision on a curfew that runs from 7pm to 6.30am that has seen huge traffic jams in the evenings. President Museveni is also expected to outline new Standard Operating procedures for public transport, boda bodas and ease the lockdown on districts at the borders.

The re-opening of the education sector, will be another key highlight of the president’s address.

So far, Uganda has tested over 150,000 people for COVID-19. While its figures are higher than some other countries on the African bloc, public health experts say that the level of testing that has been carried out so far in the country does not give a clear picture of where the disease is currently concentrated.

Since Uganda announced its COVID-19 cases testing in the country has been focused on high-risk travellers, truck drivers and in border communities. On a daily basis, an average of 2,000 samples is tested in the country, 70 per cent of them focused on truck drivers.