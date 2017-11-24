LIVE: FDC votes new president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) delegates will vote Friday afternoon for their party president at a 7th National Delegates Conference at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Vying for the top position in Uganda’s leading opposition party are incumbent Rtd Gen. Mugisha Muntu, Patrick Amuriat, Moses Byamugisha and Dan Matsiko.

The incumbent Muntu is the favourite in a race that has recently been marred by accusations that he is an NRM mole in FDC, Uganda’s leading opposition party.

“I am a founding member of FDC. In fact, I was one of the people that got the party registered. Once we had done this, we went around recruiting members. It was us that insisted on having Dr. Besigye as our presidential candidate in 2001. Is this what moles do?,” responded Muntu.

Muntu replied his critics with more rhetorical questions.

“I have stood for party presidency flag-bearer. The times I lost, I accepted defeat & convinced my fatigued supporters to put the party interests first & support the victor. If my aim was to distablize the party, wouldn’t the logical thing be to claim the elections were rigged?” adding that “Instead, I have consistently sought to bring our party together and ensure that everyone can say what they believe without fear or intimidation. When people say that I am an NRM mole, what exactly do they mean?”

“How does a mole keep a party united,” he asked, ” even when some would want to see a clear split? Why would a ‘mole’ continue to be at the helm of a party that is causing the regime more grief each day? Of what benefit have all our achievements been to my alleged employer?”

