LIVE: Amuriat in early lead at FDC elections

Provisional results from 4 of 6 polling stations

Patrick Amuriat – 107, 111, 111, 101

Mugisha Muntu – 77, 76, 71, 82

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vote counting has started at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 7th National Delegates Conference, with early reports from Mandela National Stadium Namboole indicating former MP Patrick Amuriat performing better than predicted.

Provisional results indicate Amuriat has got 641 votes from the delegates, edging incumbent Mugisha Muntu who is at 463.

Preliminary results from #FDCDecides2017 live from Namboole.

Amuriat • Muntu

107 77

111 76

111 71

101 82#NBSUpdates #CanaryReports — #CanaryReports (@canary_mugume) November 24, 2017

FDC ELECTION PRELIMINARY RESULTS P.O.A 111

Muntu…70 Station 2

POA. 107

Muntu 80 Station 3

POA. 101

Muntu 76 Station 4

POA 107

Muntu 77 Two more polling stations to go……#FDCDecides2017 — Gadafi Emma Alip Sr (@wotlango) November 24, 2017

Vying for the top position in Uganda’s leading opposition party are incumbent Rtd Gen. Mugisha Muntu, Patrick Amuriat, Moses Byamugisha and Dan Matsiko.

Amuriat’s candidature has been heavily boosted by what many see as support from the party’s top honcho, former president Kizza Besigye. Another main Amuriat campaigner is FDC mobiliser Ingrid Turinawe, who is very close to Besigye and a key member of the defiance camp.

Another contender also seen as a Besigye loyalist, legislator Mubarak Munyagwa even stepped out of the race to throw his weight (if any) behind Amuriat.

The incumbent Muntu’s campaign has been marred by accusations that he is an NRM mole in FDC, Uganda’s leading opposition party.

“I am a founding member of FDC. In fact, I was one of the people that got the party registered. Once we had done this, we went around recruiting members. It was us that insisted on having Dr. Besigye as our presidential candidate in 2001. Is this what moles do?,” responded Muntu.

Muntu replied his critics with more rhetorical questions.

“I have stood for party presidency flag-bearer. The times I lost, I accepted defeat & convinced my fatigued supporters to put the party interests first & support the victor. If my aim was to distablize the party, wouldn’t the logical thing be to claim the elections were rigged?” adding that “Instead, I have consistently sought to bring our party together and ensure that everyone can say what they believe without fear or intimidation. When people say that I am an NRM mole, what exactly do they mean?”

“How does a mole keep a party united,” he asked, ” even when some would want to see a clear split? Why would a ‘mole’ continue to be at the helm of a party that is causing the regime more grief each day? Of what benefit have all our achievements been to my alleged employer?”

Under the party constitution, Muntu can still contest to be flag-bearer but a loss of the party presidency will have weakened him. On the other hand, Besigye can still challenge Muntu for the flag-bearer ticket.

