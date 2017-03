LIVE: Cheptegei looks set to defy Kenyans, Ethiopians

4.55PM: Uganda will not get a better chance than on home ground to end the reign of Kenya and Ethiopia in the senior men’s individual 12km race.

“Going by what I saw in training, I believe our time for gold has finally come,” Uganda’s Stephen Kiprotich said, adding that “the course is perfect. It’s a bit demanding… but very good for me.”

National champion Joshua Cheptegei, a former world junior 10,000m gold medalist, will lead Uganda’s challenge. He finished 11th in 2015, but his performance since indicates he will vie for the top prize of $30,000.

