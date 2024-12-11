LIVE: Agric Minister Tumwebaze graces swearing in of new Uganda Veterinary Association executive

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | The new Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) President Dr Andrew Akashaba and his team will be sworn in shortly in Kampala in a brief ceremony. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries is expected to be chief guest at the handover occasion.
Dr Akashaba, a veteran of Makerere University student politics, is the incumbent UVA Western Chapter President and takes over from from Daniel Kasibule, who has finished his mandated two terms.
All set for UVA handover and swearing in at UVA offices in Kampala pic.twitter.com/vWzu0D3Vzf
— Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) (@Ugveterinarians) December 11, 2024
Election results Nov 28
✳ PRESIDENT
Andrew Akashaba 111
Ben Ssenkeera 59
Joseph Byaruhanga 20
David Okello 10
Ismail Asiimwe 4
✳ VICE PRESIDENT
Joshua Waiswa 102
Madrine Sitenda 99
✳GENERAL SECRETARY
David Eseru 78
Silver Masiko 74
William Blatter 50
✳ DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY
Bill Kizito Sseguya (unopposed)
✳ TREASURER
Geoffrey Mukama 100
Jesse Mutesasira 61
Justine Wobusobozi 41
✳ DEPUTY TREASURER
Michael Kiragga (unopposed)
✳COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Joseph Amanya 141
Joseph R Kagoro 130
Jackson Twebaze 118
Brian Kyagulanyi 103
Simon Massa 55
✳CVA COUNCILLOR
Edward Omaido 116
Isabel Mweheire 80
****
RELATED STORIES