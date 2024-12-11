LIVE: Agric Minister Tumwebaze graces swearing in of new Uganda Veterinary Association executive

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | The new Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) President Dr Andrew Akashaba and his team will be sworn in shortly in Kampala in a brief ceremony. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries is expected to be chief guest at the handover occasion.

Dr Akashaba, a veteran of Makerere University student politics, is the incumbent UVA Western Chapter President and takes over from from Daniel Kasibule, who has finished his mandated two terms.

All set for UVA handover and swearing in at UVA offices in Kampala pic.twitter.com/vWzu0D3Vzf — Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) (@Ugveterinarians) December 11, 2024

Election results Nov 28

✳ PRESIDENT

Andrew Akashaba 111

Ben Ssenkeera 59

Joseph Byaruhanga 20

David Okello 10

Ismail Asiimwe 4

✳ VICE PRESIDENT

Joshua Waiswa 102

Madrine Sitenda 99

✳GENERAL SECRETARY

David Eseru 78

Silver Masiko 74

William Blatter 50

✳ DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

Bill Kizito Sseguya (unopposed)

✳ TREASURER

Geoffrey Mukama 100

Jesse Mutesasira 61

Justine Wobusobozi 41

✳ DEPUTY TREASURER

Michael Kiragga (unopposed)

✳COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Joseph Amanya 141

Joseph R Kagoro 130

Jackson Twebaze 118

Brian Kyagulanyi 103

Simon Massa 55

✳CVA COUNCILLOR

Edward Omaido 116

Isabel Mweheire 80

