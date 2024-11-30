BYABASHAIJA: No Vet Doctor should be poor

Mbarara, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Even Uganda Prisons boss Dr Johnson Omuhunde Rwashote Byabashaija can run, but he cannot hide.

After nearly four decades ‘hiding’ from his colleagues in the veterinary sector, he confessed on Thursday that, “I can probably say I am back to the profession”. He made the admission as he gave a keynote address to fellow veterinary doctors at the 43rd Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) scientific symposium held in Mbarara.

Byabashaija explained how after graduating from Makerere in 1982, and Glasgow in 1986, he moved full time to matters of security for the country, abandoning practice as a veterinary professional. He however said, he has, as a side hustle, been raring tasty birds in Kampala city.

“I last did some veterinary service in 1988 as a young officer in Kigo Prisons for Edward Nsubuga – owner of Ranch on the Lake,” he said.

“I have since only been in veterinary resources activities. I have been breeding chicken since 1986.”

Byabashaija stressed the pivotal role of veterinary personnel in the health of man and animals.

“Veterinary science remains pivotal in safeguarding the health of Uganda’s 17 million cattle, 15 million goats, 50 million chickens, and countless other animals. Our contribution to disease control, including brucellosis, tick-borne diseases, and zoonoses, ensures not only animal productivity but also public health security,” he said.

The symposium Theme was “Veterinarians’ Role in Animal Health and Wealth Creation.”

Wealth Creation

Byabashaija told the symposium participants who included doctors, para-vets and stakeholders, that by ensuring animal health, veterinarians fuel the wheels of agro-processing, export trade, and household incomes.

He shared that livestock contributes over 9% of Uganda’s GDP. The dairy sector alone generates sh3.5 trillion annually, while poultry accounts for a growing segment of agribusiness.

The Prisons chief narrated how his passion to become a vet started when he was in Primary 6 in 1969 in Kabale. He admired a wealthy farmer called John Batuuma. “I asked my father, what did this man Batuuma study?”

“He told me he studied veterinary. I at that point decided that I should study, work hard and become a veterinarian and be like John Batuma.”

Byabashaija argued that vets have a critical role and an advantage as far as wealth creation is concerned.

“First you as a vet should not be poor. You should be sentenced if you are a poor vet….Not to a term in prison, but UVA should penalize you. You as a Vet have a chance to lead the way and get rid of poverty,” he said.

He explained how he has been keeping birds for decades.

“I used to supply at least 30 chicken to a roasting place on Entebbe road daily. I use to formulate my feeds using soya, and it brings an incredible flavour – very tasty.”

He revealed he was among the first Ugandans to export eggs – to Kigali, to Juba and to Kisangani.

On the elections of the Uganda Veterinary Association that was set to be held 24 hours later, he asked the electorate to seek bold leadership and a renewed commitment to the noble profession. ” You will elect bold leaders. Do not elect self seekers,” he warned.

“As I leave you with this challenge, of leadership, remember that a nation’s wealth lies not just in its resources but also in the health of its animals and the dedication of its veterinarians.”

✳ Here is a VIDEO of his full keynote address