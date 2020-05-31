Little sisters of Mary Immaculate Gulu celebrate pentecost sunday

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate Gulu on Sunday held celebrations to commemorate the Pentecost Sunday.

The Pentecost Sunday is a holy day when Christians celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit 40 days after Easter. It is also considered the birthday of the Christian church.

On Sunday morning about 100 nuns congregated at the Convent Chapel of Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate for a two hour morning mass which was led by the Archbishop of Gulu John Baptist Odama.

The church was decorated with flowers, bouquets, accolades and placards labeled with the seven gifts of the holy spirits which represent; wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety and fear of the lord.

Each congregation including the Archbishop, the Convent Chaplain Father Mathew Lagoro and the Mother General Sister Grace Aciro had a facemask, hand sanitizer and each person was allocated a bench to observe physical distancing as required by the Ministry to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

During the moment of receiving the Holy Eucharist they were served by altar boys. Each person sanitized the hands before being allowed to pick the Eucharist from the chalice by themselves.

In his message, Odama said that the coming of the Holy Spirit should help Christians to promote unity, love, peace and harmony among the people in the world.

The congregation after the mass proceeded to the Holy Mary`s House in the convent and grouped in a team of not more than five people where they ate together, played music and shared gifts among themselves.

Father Lagoro, said that Pentecost Sunday is an important day that should not go uncelebrated by Christians.

Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate Mother General, Sister Grace Aciro expressed joy over the feast which she described as promoting the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Odama during a separate interview with our reporter appealed with government to slowly and categorically open up places of worshiping God even if cases of COVID-19 are still being registered in the country.

He explained that religious leaders would initiate how to worship and protect themselves according to Health Ministry`s guidelines.

Government on 17th March this year banned all places of worships as one of the means to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Uganda has confirmed 413 cases of Coronavirus by today morning.

