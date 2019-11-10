Lira university teaching hospital starts implementing presidential directive

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira University teaching hospital has started implementing a directive to stop offering free health.

Last week, President Museveni asked authorities at Lira University Teaching Hospital in Lira District to stop offering free medical services.

Museveni argued that charging patients for medical services will boost the funds of the university which will be used to support the facility.

Over time the university hospital has been offering free medical services to residents since health Centres in the area are far from reach for most patients.

The facility built at the cost of about nine billion shillings with the funding from African Development Bank is well equipped with modern medical equipment, experts and has a huge bed capacity.

Dr Patrick Ocen Buchan, the Lira District Health Officer says the directive is already being implemented.

He says the payment is highly subsidized and not every service is charged for, adding that surgical operation ranges between 200,000 to 800,000 shillings.

According to Dr Ocen, patients shall only be charged for the bed during admission, surgical operations. He however says that services like HIV/AIDS care services, malaria treatment shall continue to be free.

Ocen insists that the payment is done under co-funding scheme and it shall help the facility to enhance and continue providing better services.

He says that patients with minor illnesses to seek medical treatment from other lower government facilities.

James Omara Elem, the Lira district youth councillor and a member of the district council health committee says that the directive will affect residents since many are unable to afford to pay for the health services in other facilities.

Geoffrey Okullo, 52, a resident of Amuca trading centre in Lira Sub County described the directive as unfair. He says Lira University teaching hospital has more medical experts and equipment compared to other government health units in the region.

Molly Ajok, a resident of Barapwo parish, in Lira Sub County want government to come up with better strategy to fund-raise for money than directly charging for medical service at the facility.

