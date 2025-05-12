Lira RCC ambushed, murdered on Iganga-Bugiri highway

Monday , May 12 2025
Karim Mwase

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Karim Mwase, the Lira Assistant Resident City Commissioner, has been murdered and his body dumped in Nakalama Sub-county along the Iganga-Bugiri Highway.

Police in Busoga East have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing. Reports indicate that unknown assailants intercepted Mwase on his way from Bugweri District, where he had attended a public function on Sunday.

According to Iganga Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kato Dauda, the attackers abandoned Mwase’s lifeless body inside his vehicle. Authorities transferred the body to Iganga General Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem.

Kato suspects that the attackers barricaded Mwase’s car as he was speeding back to Iganga Town, strangled him, and then fled the scene. Detectives have been dispatched to reconstruct the crime scene and collect exhibits of evidential value to aid the investigation.

