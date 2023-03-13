Lira district stuck with unsued Shs. 4bn for staff recruitment

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira District local government is stuck with Shillings 4 billion meant for the recruitment of staff, especially in the health department. The money, which was disbursed to the district at the beginning of this Financial year, is laying redundant in the district’s account pending approval of the staff recruitment by the Public Service Commission for vacant posts.

For the last seven years, the district has been conducting recruitment for health workers on a replacement basis whereas, in other departments, technical workers are working without assistants while others especially those in the newly created sub-counties such as Ayami, Itek, and Awiodyek are in acting positions.

Ben Otim Ogwete, the Lira Chief Administrative Officer attributed the challenge to delays from the Ministry, saying the District has resources and is ready to recruit staff but they have not received given a green light to proceed. He is worried that with the financial year nearing an end, the district might be forced to return the money back to the treasury.

Dr. Patrick Buchan Ocen, the Lira District Health Officer explained that despite having some unfilled positions such as security officers, and porters, almost all health facilities now have critical cadres like midwives, medical doctors, and clinical officers who are forced to work without support.

Dr. Ocen is worried that with the plan to have nursing assistants phased out, more gaps will be created.

Okello Orik, the Lira District Chairperson, says the district has waited for this long to advertise because it does not want to conflict with the law.

Currently, Lira District has achieved about 86% of its staffing level.

