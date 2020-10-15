Lira diocese sets up Covid-19 support teams

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira Catholic Diocese has put in place a Covid-19 support team to spearhead the fight against coronavirus. The team will be at the deanery and parish level.

The support team which is also expected to be created at chapels and small Christian communities is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that Christians adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs. They will also ensure that all congregants are registered.

Although all churches within the diocese are yet to open for prayers, liturgical services are being conducted at Small Christian Communities locally referred to as Wii Otem which comprises of not more than five households.

This decision was reached after the church unanimously agreed that following the SOPs like accessing temperature guns and fumigating the church before and after every service will not be possible.

The Diocesan Covid-19 team is being spearheaded by Sr. Helen Akongo, the coordinator Diocesan Health Commission with support from Rev. Fr. Dr Sam Okori, the Medical Superintendent Pope John XXIII Hospital, Aber.

Charles Dickens Elem, the chairperson Diocesan Social Communication Commission says that the support team will comprise of registered medical practitioners operating from the diocese up to the smallest structure of the church.

A designated place has also been established in Mother House Ngetta and Ayago Education Center for sisters and priests who may contract Covid-19.

Lira Diocese has a total of 22 Parishes grouped in six deaneries.

********

URN