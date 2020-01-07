Libya: advances by Haftar’s forces over five years

Tripoli, Libya | AFP | Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces on Monday said they had taken control of Sirte, have in over five years conquered northeastern Libya and much of the south.

After the ouster and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, Libya plunged into chaos with a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

It now has an UN-recognised government in Tripoli and a parallel administration, backed by Haftar, based in the east.

Here is a look back at Haftar’s ascendance:

– Operation Dignity –

In May 2014 Haftar, a retired general who had taken part in the revolt against the Kadhafi regime, unleashes an “Operation Dignity” to purge Libya of Islamists he brands “terrorists”.

Several officers from the eastern region, including the air force, join his self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA).

Their operation is not successful. Forces loyal to Haftar are driven out of the second city Benghazi in the east which falls into the hands of Islamist militias.

In October Haftar’s forces launch an new offensive on Benghazi.

– Al-Jufra –

In May 2017 Haftar’s forces seize the Tamenhant military base near Sebha in the south, after driving out a militia loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

In early June they seize Al-Jufra air base 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of Tripoli and take the nearby towns of Houn and Soukna.

With these new advances, forces loyal to Haftar control the important towns and military bases in Libya’s southern desert.

– Benghazi, Derna –

In July, Haftar announces his forces have pushed hardline militias out of Benghazi.

He had support from neighbouring Egypt, as well as the United Arab Emirates, before seeking help from Russia in early 2017.

Haftar then quickly launches a successful operation to oust Islamist militias from the city of Derna, which had been the only part of eastern Libya out of his control.

– Conquering the south –

Capitalising on that success, his forces in January 2019 launch a new offensive into the oil-rich desert south, ostensibly aimed at wiping out “terrorists” and criminal groups.

His forces seize the region’s capital Sebha, 650 kilometres south of Tripoli, and one of the country’s main oil fields, Al-Sharara, without a fight.

In February the LNA says it has peacefully taken control of the Al-Fil field, also in the south.

– Towards Tripoli –

On April 4, 2019, Haftar orders his forces to advance on the capital. The next day Haftar’s forces are pushed back from a key checkpoint less than 30 kilometres from Tripoli.

On the 7, pro-GNA forces announce a counteroffensive, “Volcano of Anger”, aimed at “purging all Libyan cities of aggressor and illegitimate forces”.

Since April, pro-GNA forces have maintained their positions to the south of the capital where the fighting is concentrated.

– Sirte –

On January 3, 2020, Haftar calls on all Libyans to take up arms in response to a prospective military intervention from Turkey aimed at shoring up the GNA.

Turkey’s parliament had just approved the deployment of troops to Libya after it received a request for military support from the Tripoli government.

On January 6, Haftar’s forces say they have taken control of the coastal city of Sirte, some 450 kilometres east of Tripoli, from forces allied with the GNA.