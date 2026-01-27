Liberation Day: Museveni highlights economic and political Gains

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has made significant political and economic gains over 40 years, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has declared, citing a $60 billion economy, 7% growth, local production expansion, and upcoming oil exploitation during National Liberation Day celebrations.

Speaking at Kololo Independence Grounds under the theme “A Tribute to the Patriots Who Ushered in the Fundamental Change,” Museveni outlined the five transformative economic phases that have guided the country—from minimum recovery and expansion to diversification, value addition, and the emerging knowledge economy.

He revealed that 65% of domestic demand for goods is now met locally, highlighting investments in agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT. With Uganda’s first oil programs underway, Museveni projected double-digit economic growth this year. He also emphasized the need to integrate the remaining 30% of the population into the money economy.

The President reaffirmed government commitments to free universal education, free healthcare, a national road maintenance program, and expanded wealth and job creation initiatives. He warned that corruption, especially in the Parish Development Model (PDM), would not be tolerated and ordered reforms to ensure funds reach intended beneficiaries.

During the celebrations, 33 individuals were honored for their contributions to national development. Among them were Justice Emeritus Ralph Ochan, Mr Barot Harshad Maganbai, Ms Teddy Naluwu, Dr Steven Watiti, Ms Violet Kekitanda, Lt. Gen. Rt. Francis Okello, Brig. Gen. Kefa Nangeso, Col. Moses Ikuret, Hajji Bogere Abdu, and ASP Masaba Moses.

They received medals, including the Crested Crane–Grand Commander, National Independence Diamond Jubilee Medal, Nalubale Medal, Masaba Star, and the Meritorious Service Award. Museveni also cautioned indisciplined NRM leaders and opposition politicians with “terroristic tendencies” against actions that could undermine national progress, stressing that unity, lawfulness, and vigilance are essential to sustaining Uganda’s achievements.

URN