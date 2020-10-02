Lewandowski wins UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

WARSAW, POLAND | XINHUA | Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski won the 2019/20 UEFA Men’s Player of The Year award ahead of his teammate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The Pole had a perfect season to score 55 goals in 47 matches, leading the Bavarians to win the treble of German Bundesliga, German Cup and UEFA Champions League. He was also top scorer in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Receiving his award on Tuesday in Nyon, Switzerland during the 2020/21 Champions League draw, Lewandowski discussed his best moments of the season. “It’s hard to choose, but the Champions League final, the game against Tottenham and four goals against Red Star Belgrade were great achievements,” said the attacker.

“I have been dreaming about winning the Champions League since I was a child. Now I know that feeling. The whole season was amazing for us,” added Lewandowski, who also won the award for the best forward of the year.

The shortlist for the Best Player award was selected by a jury comprising the 80 coaches of the teams that took part in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media group, one from each of UEFA’s member associations.

Neuer became goalkeeper of the year, fellow Bayern player Joshua Kimmich was chosen as best defender, while De Bruyne won the prize for the best midfielder.

