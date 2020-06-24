Lewandowski will never break Gerd Muller’s record: Dieter Muller

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Former Germany international Dieter Muller described Robert Lewandowski as the best striker in the world, but says the Pole will never break the record set by Gerd Muller, who scored 40 goals in the 1971/72 Bundesliga season.

Poland’s captain has found the net 33 times this season and looks set to be crowned the Bundesliga’s top scorer for the fifth time in his career, as he has scored seven more goals than second-placed Timo Werner with just one game left to play. There had been speculation that “Lewy” would be able to break Muller’s record, but his namesake Dieter expressed his doubts.

“It’s incredibly difficult to reach that result. You may have an injury and the season is over for you. I think no one will beat Muller’s 40 goals in the future, this record is unthreatened,” Muller told Germany’s Abendzeitung newspaper on Tuesday.

However, the two-time Bundesliga top scorer praised Lewandowski as a complete striker. “He shoots equally well on the left and on the right, he is strong at heading and can use his teammates well,” said the German.

“For me, Lewandowski is one of the best and most complete strikers of the past decade and currently the best attacker. He has exceptional skills,” added Muller.

After having secured their eight consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern are turning their attentions to the fight for a treble, as they have advanced to the final of the German Cup and are close to reaching the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, after defeating Chelsea away in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

“Hansi Flick has done a really great job so far, he has given the team confidence. I trust Flick and the players”, concluded Muller.

****

XINHUA