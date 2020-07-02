Lewandowski aims at Champions League victory after Bundesliga title

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski says the German champions are able to win the UEFA Champions League this season and that he hasn’t shown his top form so far.

The Pole has had a perfect season, taking the Bundesliga top scorer title with 34 goals, six more than second-placed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. On Saturday, Bayern will play the German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen, but Lewandowski is aiming mainly at Champions League glory. Hansi Flick’s men are close to advancing into the quarterfinals after smashing Chelsea 3-0 in their round of 16 first-leg tie.

“We can do that and I think we have a big chance. As a team we are in good form and I see the positive feelings in the dressing room,” Lewandowski was quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

For the Pole, it’s the best season of his career, as he has found the net 49 times so far in all competitions. “I haven’t already shown 100 per cent of my quality. I would say it’s still loading. I would like to exceed my own limits. I’m 31 but I feel like 27 or 28, sometimes even younger. I can be even better,” claimed Lewandowski.

There were some rumors that Real Madrid tried to buy Lewandowski as the Spanish club made an enquiry to Bayern Munich about the Pole. “I thought about going to Madrid in 2018. Real is a great club but I always belonged to Bayern. We are a family,” concluded Poland’s captain.

In August 2019 Lewandowski extended his contract with Bayern until 2023

XINHUA