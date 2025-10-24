Friday , October 24 2025
Home / SPORTS / Lekuru boosts Uganda’s team ahead of Rugby Africa Women’s 7s Championship

Lekuru boosts Uganda’s team ahead of Rugby Africa Women’s 7s Championship

The Independent October 24, 2025 SPORTS Leave a comment

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | England-based professional Peace Lekuru has boosted the Uganda Lady Cranes squad ahead of the Rugby Africa Women’s 7s Championship.

“I am very excited to be back with the national team after several months since I moved to England. It feels good to be back with the team and we shall work hard to ensure we perform well in the tournament,” Lekuru told Xinhua on Thursday.

Former team captain Lekuru earlier this year joined York Valkyrie in the Women’s Super League in England.

Kenya will host the Rugby Africa Women’s 7s Championship from November 15-16 in Nairobi. 12 teams including defending champions and 12-time winners South Africa will take part.

Uganda head coach Charles Onen told Xinhua on Thursday that his team has prepared well for a tough competition. “We are taking nothing for granted and working very hard to prepare a strong team,” added Onen.

Last year, Uganda finished third in the same competition that was held in Accra, Ghana. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved