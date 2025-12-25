Legacy of ‘Ping-Pong Diplomacy’ highlighted at annual celebration event in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES | Xinhua | Hundreds of Chinese and Americans, including lawmakers, diplomats and world champions, gathered at Los Angeles County’s Pacific Palms Resort to commemorate the 54th anniversary of China-U.S. “Ping-Pong Diplomacy.”

Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun described “Ping-Pong Diplomacy” over five decades ago as “an iconic moment in the China-U.S. relationship” at Monday’s reception.

He said its legacy has grown into a bright torch, continuing to illuminate the path of China-U.S. friendship. “It clearly and powerfully expresses the desire and passion of both peoples to enhance interactions and understanding.”

“The biggest significance of ‘Ping-Pong Diplomacy’ is it opened up a door for communication between the United States and China, and my hope is that the younger generation of table tennis players, and any sport, will carry the ‘Ping-Pong Legacy’ forward,” said Connie Sweeris, a former U.S. table tennis champion who participated in the icebreaking trip to China in 1971.

Dragomir Cioroslan, Director of International Relations for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, emphasized at the annual event that the impact of “Ping-Pong Diplomacy” extended far beyond sports, opening doors for collaboration and exchanges between the two countries that continue to shape bilateral relations while inspiring people to build a more harmonious world.

Among the attendees were U.S. Congresswoman Judy May Chu, California State Senator Maria Durazo, President of the International Table Tennis Federation Petra Srling, and Virginia Sung, CEO of the U.S. Table Tennis Association. ■