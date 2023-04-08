Leaders, Christians in Bunyoro pay tribute to late Bishop Baharagate

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders and Christians in the Bunyoro sub-region are paying tribute to the late Dr. Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki, the Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Catholic Diocese, who passed away at Nsambya Hospital on April 6, 2023.

Bishop Vincent Kirabo Amooti of Hoima Catholic Diocese announced the death of Bishop Baharagate in a letter addressed to Monsignor John Kauta, the Secretary General of the Uganda Episcopal Conference. Dr. Emmanuel Kiiza Aliba, the Executive Secretary of the Justice and Peace Department of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, described the late Bishop as a proper timekeeper who fostered a number of developments in the diocese.

Grace Kojo, a member of a Catholic church in Hoima diocese, said the late Bishop was a humanitarian who linked the diocese to many countries, including Germany. She added that he championed the construction department of the diocese that made it self-reliant.

Father Patrick Museveni, the Head of Communications at Hoima Catholic Diocese, said the late Bishop was a God-loving person who advocated for African humanism and led the diocese to prosperity.

Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister, said the late Baharagate was a member of the Bunyoro cultural trust and played a pivotal role in running the affairs of the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom.

Grace Mary Mugasa, the State Minister for Public Service, said Baharagate was a hardworking person who established the Hoima diocese construction department that gave birth to many other projects in the diocese.

Fredrick Alibankoha, the Head of Laity at St. Cyprian Catholic town parish, said the late Bishop inspired many people to join the priesthood, in addition to being a good timekeeper and sports lover.

According to the burial arrangement released, the Bishop will be buried on April 12, 2023, at Bujumbura Cathedral in Hoima City. On April 11, there will be a requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral at 11 a.m., and thereafter, the body will be taken to St. Jude Town Parish in Masindi for a vigil.

On April 12, there will be a funeral mass at Bujumbura Cathedral at 10 a.m. followed by a final commendation and committal at the Bujumbura Cathedral mausoleum at 1 p.m.

About the Deceased Bishop

Baharagate was born on February 25, 1930, in Nyamigisa village, Masindi District, to Isdore Kwebiiha Abwoli and Febronia Kabanaku Abwoli. He attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Primary School in Nyamigisa, which was later renamed Saint Dominic Savio Primary School, before joining St. Francis Xavier Kitabi Seminary in Ankole.

Baharagate was among a group of 12 priests who were consecrated as bishops during the first Papal Visit to Uganda and Africa on August 1, 1969. During an open-air Mass at Kololo Grounds, in Kampala, Pope Paul VI consecrated the 12 bishops, including four Ugandans.

At the time of his passing, Bishop Baharagate held the record of being the second longest-living bishop in Uganda, having celebrated his 53rd episcopal ordination anniversary in August 2022, a feat only surpassed by Archbishop James Odongo who lived as a bishop for 55 years and eight months. In 1991, despite having 14 more years before reaching the mandatory retirement age, Baharagate stepped down from his position as Bishop of Hoima after 22 years at the helm.

Following his request to retire, the Pope appointed Deogratias Muganwa Byabazaire as the Coadjutor Bishop of Hoima in 1990. Byabazaire eventually assumed the role of Bishop of Hoima in March 1991 and served until his passing in February 2014. When Baharagate announced his retirement, the diocese attempted to prepare a retirement home for him in Masindi, as it is customary for retired bishops to receive contributions towards their living expenses from their respective dioceses.

However, due to financial constraints, the plan did not materialize. Baharagate later decided to retire outside of his diocese for various reasons, including allowing his successor to establish his own leadership style. He resided at Our Lady of Fatima, Nakulabye Parish, for over three decades, making pastoral visits to various Hoima parishes with permission from the reigning bishop.

In 2020, he accepted an invitation to return to his home diocese and spent a year at St. Cyprian Parish in Hoima before finally relocating to his home parish in Masindi.

URN