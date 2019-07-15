LDU recruitment drive starts in Moroto

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF 3rd Division Command is set to recruit 3,000 Personnel to serve under the local Defense Unit, across the region. Headquartered in Moroto, the 3rd division command comprises Karamoja, Teso, Sebei, Bugisu and Bukedi sub-regions.

This is part of a drive to recruit up to 13,000 personnel to boost the UPDF reserve force. According to the 3rd Division Spokesman Abert Arinaitwe, the recruitment will start from Kaabong district today and continue up to Friday in the districts of Kotido, Abim, Moroto and Nakapiripirit.

The team will then move to Katakwi, Soroti and Kumi in Teso sub-region between July 20 and 22, and proceed to Kapchorwa in Sebei sub-region on July 23 before moving to Sironko and Mbale on July 24 and Tororo, Butaleja and Pallisa from July 26 to 28.

Arinaitwe said the drive is targeting adults aged between 19-25 years, starting from those that completed Primary education to those who attained a Uganda Certificate of Education.

There are more than 5000 LDUs recruited in Karamoja since 2002 to help fight remnants of armed warriors and cattle thefts in the region. But Arinaitwe says that the new recruits will be expected to form grassroots security teams in their respective districts, conduct patrols and manage hot crime spots.

A number of notices have been pinned across the region inviting interested candidates the seize the opportunity.

*****

URN