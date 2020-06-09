LCI chairman arrested with pangolin

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala police have arrested two suspects accused of trafficking wildlife species. The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango identifies one of the suspects as Bosco Mukasa, a 34-year-old and the LC I chairperson Kiganda village, Nyamarunde sub-county in Kibaale district, Simon Kyakwahurwe.

According to Onyango, the suspects were picked up from Kibaale on June 7, 2020, with a pangolin valued at 10 million Shillings. “The duo was arrested after a tip-off from residents who suspected them for dealing in wildlife species.

Officials from the Natural Resources Conservation Network were informed about the transaction and they got police officers from CPS Kampala who travelled with the team to Kibaale,” Onyango said.

He explains that the suspects were transferred to Kampala central police station where they are being investigated before they appear before the Standard Utility and Wildlife Court at Buganda Road. They have been charged with unlawful possession of protected species contrary to sections of the Uganda Wildlife Act, 2019.

“We want to appreciate the Uganda Wildlife Authority and Natural Resources Conservation Network for their support in fighting crimes related to wildlife,” Onyango said.

Pangolin is one of the most trafficked protected species currently because of the high demand for their meat which is said to be a local delicacy in Asia. Their scales are used for medicinal purposes in China and their leather for wearable goods in the USA.

The arrest of the duo comes three days after police arrested three suspects for possession of ivory valued at 30 million Shillings. Police identified the suspects as Agnes Akello Ojok, Derrick Ssejjombwe and Sulaiman Segawa.

The trio were picked up from KK garden in Bweyogerere, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district after a tip-off by the Natural Resources Conservation Network.

