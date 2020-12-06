Lawyers call for dialogue to end election violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers under their humanitarian umbrella, the Legal Aid Service Providers Network-LASPNET have petitioned the arms and institutions of government to hold a dialogue aimed at putting an end to violence in the country.

In the recent weeks as the politicians and the general public prepared themselves for the 2021 general elections through participating in campaigns, more than 50 people have been shot dead and scores injured.

Some of those shot dead were participating in protests demanding the release of a jailed presidential candidate while others were uninvolved bystanders and passers-by. The latest victim to be shot by police was killed on Friday evening in Rakai at a rally for Democratic Party -DP candidates.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Saturday, the Executive Director of LASPNET Sylvia Namubiru said considering the fact that every life matters under Article 22 of the constitution, they are calling on the Judiciary, Parliament, Cabinet leaders, Electoral Commission and candidates to prevail over the ongoing election violence by opting for peace through dialogue.

According to Namubiru, a peaceful election can occur only if the political actors and the top leaders of this country stand together to advocate for and practice the tenets of good governance rule of law and human rights.

She noted that should that remain far from reality, the lives of Ugandans cannot be the ultimate price for a mere election and therefore called for a better and a peaceful secure future for Ugandans.

Speaking at the same conference, Eria Nawenuwe, a member of the Network of Public Interest Lawyers -NETPIL said that security agencies have also been arresting people and detaining them for more than the mandatory maximum 48 hours without being taken to court which is also a violation of their right to freedom. Nawenuwe demanded for their release.

Police has been relying on the Public Order Management Act (POMA) to quell protests across various parts in the country that have resulted into loss of lives during this election season.

However, last month a group of lawyers and human rights advocates under the network of Public Interest Lawyers- NETPIL petitioned the constitutional court challenging sections that police relies on to curtail freedoms of assembly among citizens.

The matter is yet to be heard by the constitutional court.

******

URN