Law intern who allegedly shared court records about Bobi Wine’s case granted bail

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With the aggrieved at the same time making the decision, the Magistrates Chambers at Gulu Magistrate court has granted bail to the Law internship student who is alleged to have illegally shared court register to an outsider.

Laker Gloria Grace, who is alleged to have shared information from the court register, was arrested on Tuesday 10th March, 2026, arraigned in court on Friday, 13th March, 2026, and remanded after being denied bail.

However appearing again today before the Magistrate Ashraf Muyumba, Laker was this time found worth granting the bail as per the sureties presented before the Magistrate and to pay an amount of Shs. 500,000 as bail fee.

Lawyer Kilama Henry Komakech, representing Laker, says he will demand evidence from court to show that the accused really committed the crime.

“She allegedly shared the court register and we don’t know whether it is true, we have asked court to present the evidence and we have not seen any but we shall ask for it from court,” he said.

The Member of Parliament-elect for Aswa county, Patrick Okello Onguti one of Laker’s sureties, expressed gratitude towards court for considering the bail application after the failed first attempt on Friday last week.

“We are also happy that the court heard our prayer that she needed to gain her freedom and the court proceedings moving on.”

Onguti also added that they hope to experience a free and just court hearing so that Gloria us set granted total freedom.

Laker will appear in court again on the 15th April, 2026 for court hearing.

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