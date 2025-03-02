LAVROV: While US talks about wanting to end conflict in Ukraine, Europe demands war

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | The United States is openly talking about wanting to end the conflict in Ukraine, but Europe is demanding to continue the war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda.

“Now, after Joe Biden’s term, people came who want to be guided by common sense. They openly say that they want to end all wars, they want peace. Who is calling for a ‘continuation of the banquet’ in the form of war? It’s Europe,” the minister said.

Lavrov also recalled the opinion of many researchers that over the last 500 years, all world tragedies were born in Europe, the United States did not play the role of instigator.

“In the last 500 years, when the West was more or less formed in the way it has reached our days, of course with some changes, all the tragedies of the world were born in Europe or happened thanks to European policies,” he noted. “If we look at history in retrospect, the Americans did not play any instigating or even ‘incendiary’ role,” the minister added.

“I don’t want to be anti-European. But the current situation confirms the idea that many historians have expressed,” Lavrov said.

